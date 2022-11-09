Western Pennsylvania Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee won the race for the commonwealth’s 12th Congressional District on Tuesday night. Republican opponent Mike Doyle conceded the race to Lee around 11:40 p.m.
Lee received 55.74 percent of the vote, according to unofficial tallies.
If elected to Congress, Lee has previously said that she would support a Green New Deal and expanded background checks for gun owners.
Lee, who was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be the first Black woman to represent the Keystone State in Congress.
In a statement, Nicolas O’Rourke, organizing director for the Working Families Party of Pennsylvania, called Lee “a people’s champion.”
“Right-wing and corporate forces spent millions of dollars on negative ads to smear a Black progressive woman, but our grassroots movement could not be stopped,” O’Rourke said.
“Summer is going to join a growing bench of Working Families Democrats in Congress who will fight for higher wages, lower costs, safe communities, and clean air and water. We were so proud to help get Summer over the finish line, and we’re ready to fight alongside her to make a difference in the lives of working families across America.”
