A Delaware County political advocacy group said Wednesday, it welcomes the charges against three Sharon Hill police officers in the 2021 shooting death of eight-year-old Fanta Bility, but wants the officers terminated.
On Tuesday, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said that Officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith, would be each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment, for their actions on Aug. 27, at Academy Park H.S. stadium, when Fanta Bility was killed and three other bystanders were wounded, while leaving a football game.
Stollsteimer brought the charges of voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment against the officers, at the recommendation of a grand jury of Delaware County residents that was empaneled on Nov. 18, 2021.
The Delaware County Black Caucus said in a statement: “Today represents a moment of hope as we remember Fanta Bility. Since Fanta’s life was tragically cut short, we have demanded that those responsible for her death be held accountable and we demanded transparency throughout the investigation into everyone involved. Our advocacy efforts and work has been to get justice for Fanta. We are now one step closer to that goal.”
The group of political, business, union and civic leaders includes State Sen. Anthony Williams, of Philadelphia, who represents part of Delaware County and Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, who is also a former state representative. A spokesperson for the Delaware County Black Caucus, said in addition to advocating for justice in this case, and the group also supports criminal justice reform, economic development and voter registration.
But police backers said the officers were doing their jobs at the time of the unfortunate shooting and should be exonerated.
A joint statement issued by Raymond Driscoll, attorney for Devaney, Steven Patton, attorney for Dolan and Charles Gibbs, attorney for Smith, said: “This is a terrible tragedy that was caused by armed and violent criminals who turned a high school football game into a crime scene in which an innocent child lost her life and others were seriously injured. These three officers ran to the sound of gunshots and risked their own lives to protect that community. These three good men are innocent, and remain heartbroken for all who have suffered because of this senseless violence.”
According the DA’s office, the tragic incident started with gun shots on the 900 block of Coates St. in Sharon Hill, after a verbal altercation between a 16-year-old Sharon Hill teenager and Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale. The gunfire included two shots in the direction of the police officers, who were monitoring the crowd leaving the stadium after that night’s football game. The police officers discharged their service weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field. The investigation by Stollsteimer’s office has concluded that the shots from the officers allegedly killed Fanta and wounded three others.
The union representing the three officers said it will continue to support them in this legal battle.
“This is a sad day for our officers, who face criminal charges for trying to do their jobs and keeping the community safe,” said Delaware County FOP Lodge 27 President, Joseph Fitzgerald. “The FOP continues to support these fine officers and will provide a vigorous defense against these allegations. Our members have served the Sharon Hill community with respect and integrity, and we ask the public for continued patience as this case moves through the criminal justice system.”
All three officers, Devaney, 41, Smith, 34 ,and Dolan, 25, were released Tuesday on $500,000 unsecured bail, after they were arraigned.
The same day, Stollsteimer withdrew murder charges against Strand and the teenager that were originally filed last year. Meanwhile, Strand pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. As part of his plea deal, Strand will serve two to five years in state prison and remain under court supervision until 2030. But the 16-year-old is still facing serious charges, including attempted murder.
“While I believe these defendants should be held accountable for starting series of events that ultimately led the Fanta Bility’s death, developments during the grand jury investigation render it appropriate to withdraw these charges at this time,” Stollsteimer said.
Bruce L. Castor, Jr., an attorney representing the Bility family, said in a statement: “The Bility family thanks District Attorney Stollsteimer and his staff of investigators and prosecutors for following the evidence and the law in bringing forth these charges today.”
