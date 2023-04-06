More than two years after a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump clashed with police while invading the U.S. Capitol, a Delaware woman and her brother from Pennsylvania have been arrested for their alleged efforts to storm the building.

Heather Kepley, 36, of Millsboro in Sussex County, and her 37-year-old brother Anthony Nolf, of the Birdsboro area about 50 miles northwest of Philadelphia, were charged this week, according to federal court documents.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.