Delaware State University will fully acquire Wesley College by the end of June 2021.
The move makes Delaware State University the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) to acquire an existing institution of higher education.
“No HBCU has ever acquired a non-HBCU institution before, but I am not surprised that Delaware State University is leading the way,” former Delaware State University President Harry Williams said in a news release.
Delaware State University President Tony Allen said in a written statement Thursday that the move is part of a bigger plan.
“Acquiring a college like Wesley, which serves a very similar student base, boasts strong academic programs, and brings sustained economic impact to Downtown Dover and Kent County, is a significant step closer to our broader vision — a substantively diverse, contemporary and unapologetically HBCU,” Allen said.
Delaware State University has about four times as many students as Wesley College; 4,602 undergraduate students enrolled at Delaware State for the 2019-20 school year and 1,035 enrolled at Wesley.
Despite their differences in size, the university and the college, both based in Dover, have similar demographics, Allen noted in a letter to alumni. Approximately 63% of Wesley College students are people of color, while 91% of Delaware State University students are people of color (63% of all Delaware State students are Black). Approximately 57% of Wesley’s students and 55% of Delaware State’s students hail from the First State.
The average grade point average for students entering Wesley is 3.05, while the average GPA for students entering Delaware State is 3.15.
Both the college and the university are accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education.
Delaware State University and Wesley College have worked together for many years, and even shared faculty.
The last few years have been difficult for Wesley College, college President Bob Clark said in a written statement. Leaders of the 147-year-old college considered several options before they agreed to sell the school to Delaware State.
“We work together with respect to teaching and learning and research across a number of initiatives so we hope to find many Wesley faculty to come and support us as we move toward this acquisition,” Allen said in a news conference.
University spokesman Carlos Holmes declined to say how Delaware State is paying to acquire Wesley College, but said neither university can put a price tag on such a partnership.
“This is not an acquisition where you’re going to give Wesley College X amount of dollars. It’s not that kind of acquisition, it’s far more complex than that,” Holmes said. “Something that is of a great benefit to the city of Dover and a great benefit to the state of Delaware is maintaining Wesley as an education beacon in the center of Delaware. So it’s in the great interest of the state of Delaware.”
Holmes said it will be business as usual at both institutions for the coming academic year.
“The acquisition process takes a full year,” Holmes said. “We’re going to continue our operation as Delaware State University. Wesley College is going to continue its operations.”
Wesley College also will keep its name for now. The college is named for John Wesley, the founder of Methodism.
“There’s great equity in the name Wesley College. It has 147 years of tradition as an institution of higher education here in central Delaware. They’ve got great programs,” Holmes said. “So we’re going to figure out how we can use the name Wesley in the course of this acquisition. We want to make sure that tradition and history are not going to go away.”
