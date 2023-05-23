Delaware State to raise tuition for 2023-2024 academic year

Delaware State University will increase its tuition to $750 per semester for the 2023-2024 academic year.

—DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY PHOTO

Undergraduate students at Delaware State University will be paying more for their tuition next year. The university will increase its tuition by $750 per semester for the 2023-2024 academic year.

In-state students will pay $10,953 a year for tuition and out-of-state tuition is $20,875, not including housing or a meal plan. This is the first time tuition has gone up at Delaware State since 2017.

