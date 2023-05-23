Undergraduate students at Delaware State University will be paying more for their tuition next year. The university will increase its tuition by $750 per semester for the 2023-2024 academic year.
In-state students will pay $10,953 a year for tuition and out-of-state tuition is $20,875, not including housing or a meal plan. This is the first time tuition has gone up at Delaware State since 2017.
The increase in revenue will help the university upgrade classrooms, residence halls and invest in additional academic programs.
“Delaware State University has been 37% less expensive than the next least-expensive four-year university in the state (Delaware) and 73% less than the highest,” said Antonio Boyle, vice president for strategic enrollment management at Delaware State University, in a statement.
“In terms of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), we’ve held the line while our peers have been increasing their tuition by 19%-20%,” he said.
The tuition increase will not affect Inspire Scholars and students on full scholarships. Students whose families earn less than $30,000 per year will get a decrease in tuition, but university officials have yet to announce what that discount will be.
The Inspire Scholarship provides a four-year tuition scholarship to Delaware-graduating high school seniors with a 2.75 GPA and a commitment to public service. Last year, 67% of incoming Delaware freshmen were Inspire Scholars.
“We have been, are and will continue to be the best return on investment in higher education for students and their families,” said Tony Allen, Delaware State University president.
“After six years of constant growth, it is time to ensure the long-term financial sustainability necessary to continue to deliver on our promise of a high-quality, high-value college education,” he said.
During the pandemic, Delaware State faced a $20 million deficit of lost revenue. The revenue loss was due to the university having to evacuate its campus in spring 2020 and then returning to campus with a reduced residence hall footprint.
“Like many of our sister institutions, we received a reprieve in the form of one-time capital infusions and increased philanthropic support, which allowed us to continue expanding and investing in our future,” said Ben Addi, Delaware State University chief financial officer, in a statement.
“That support also included raising nearly $2 million in private support for the Student Emergency Relief Fund and forgiving more than $10 million student debt for the graduating classes of 2021 and 2022,” he said.
“We’re now operating in the ‘new normal’ for institutions of higher education and making the thoughtful decisions necessary to continue our growth trajectory while delivering on our promises to our community,” he added.
Founded in 1891, Delaware State University is a public historically Black land-grant research university in Dover, Delaware. The university encompasses four colleges and a diverse population of undergraduate and advanced-degree students.
Last year, university officials announced it had enrolled more than 6,200 students, up from 5,659 in 2021. Graduate and online enrollment also saw significant year-over-year increases at 5.7% and 56.8%, respectively.
The institution has a strategic goal to reach 7,500 students by 2026 and 10,000 students by 2029.
