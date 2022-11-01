For the first time in its 131-year history, Delaware State University has enrolled more than 6,200 students, up from 5,659 in 2021.
The achievement marks the fourth time in the last five years the university has grown its enrollment. Graduate and online enrollment also saw significant year-over-year increases at 5.7% and 56.8%, respectively.
Since 2017, the university’s student enrollment has increased by 33%. The institution has a strategic goal to reach 7,500 students by 2026 and 10,000 students by 2029.
Founded in 1891, Delaware State University is a public historically Black land-grant research university in Dover, Delaware. The university encompasses four colleges and a diverse population of undergraduate and advanced-degree students.
“The best signal of success for any higher education institution is more students wanting to enroll, wanting to join our family, wanting to make their mark in a smaller, more interconnected global community,” said Tony Allen, Delaware State University president.
“Regardless of what you look like, where you come from or your financial means, we want a student profile that looks more and more like the country we need to be inclusive, contemporary and built for generations to come,” he added.
The recent success at Delaware State is driven by a commitment to access and opportunity, including enhancements to the state-funded Inspire Scholarship Program, expansion of its Early College School and a significant new emphasis on the university’s graduate and online programs.
The Inspire Scholarship provides a four-year full tuition scholarship to Delaware-graduating high school seniors with a 2.75 GPA and a commitment to public service.
Of the nearly 700 first-year in-state students, 67% are Inspire scholars. The current first-year class totals more than 1,400, which is also a record.
The Early College School, a university-sponsored charter school where high school students can earn up to 60 college credits before they are admitted into any university, has also proven to be a key driver for Delaware State’s success.
This fall, seventh and eighth grades were added and the school now boasts a total enrollment of nearly 600 students, 67% of whom ultimately chose the university over the last five years.
Delaware State is the first HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) in history to acquire another college. The deal for Wesley College, now Wesley College of Health and Behavioral Sciences, was finalized in July 2021.
The university is returning to Wilmington, Del., after Capital One donated a riverfront building valued at $4.7 million. Delaware State will use the location for its graduate, adult and continuing education programs.
“We have had to grow responsibly and with clear intention,” Allen said. “Investments like the Inspire Scholarship, the Early College High School and the acquisition of Wesley College have helped us move the needle.
“Still, execution is always at the forefront of our minds. Our students come to us not simply for quality education but to literally change the trajectory of their lives for themselves, their families, and their communities. They deserve our very best in helping them do exactly that,” he added.
Harry L. Williams, president emeritus of Delaware State University from 2010-2017 and the current president and CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, brokered the Inspire Scholarship and established the Early College School during his tenure at the university.
Williams said he’s not surprised by the continued growth at Delaware State.
“The university has been strategic in growing in a fashion that has markedly increased the university’s footprint and profile in Delaware and across the country,” Williams said in a statement.
“Delaware State’s future is extremely bright, and the university continues to be a smart investment for corporate, philanthropic and government partners at the federal, state and local levels,” he added.
The news of Delaware State’s record enrollment comes after the university was ranked among the top HBCUs in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report’s Best College rankings.
The university moved to the No. 2 public HBCU in the United States and No. 8 overall among all HBCUs both public and private. Last year, Delaware State ranked No. 3 and No. 10 respectively.
“We have set demanding goals and we are challenging ourselves to deliver a level of cultural transformation that few reach,” Allen said. “One that prepares young people to impact the major social and economic challenges facing our nation and allows them to achieve their highest aspirations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.