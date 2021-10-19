Delaware State University and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) have reached an agreement on a partnership that will advance agriculture-led economic growth, nutrition, water security, sanitation and hygiene.
Samantha Power, administrator of USAID and former United Nations ambassador, along with Delaware State President Tony Allen announced the partnership Monday at the university’s campus by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under USAID’s Minority Serving Institutions Partnerships Initiative.
The agreement marks the first-ever MOU between USAID and a historically Black college and university.
“This historic partnership grows from our shared commitment to having a global impact on food security, water security, development and human rights,” Allen said.
“As the nation’s most diverse contemporary HBCU, we understand how to meld cutting-edge research with our expertise at working efficiently with diverse low-resources communities,” he said. “With Administrator Power’s visionary leadership, we have found the perfect partner for those endeavors in USAID.
“We’re not just standing here as Delaware State University, but we’re standing here as every historically Black college and university across this country and we couldn’t be more excited,” he added.
The partnership aligns with the U.S. government’s Global Food Security Strategy and the U.S. Global Water Strategy, priorities for the Biden-Harris administration and USAID.
At last month’s United Nations General Assembly meeting, President Joe Biden announced a $10 billion commitment to end global hunger, malnutrition and poverty, half of which would go toward Feed the Future, the U.S. government’s global food security and hunger initiative led by USAID.
The collaboration, which will be over the next four years, will involve USAID in facilitating new curriculum and learning opportunities for Delaware State students as well as facilitating student and faculty participation in leading research fellowships such as the Jefferson Science Fellowship, the American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellowship, and the Donald M. Payne International Development Graduate Fellowship.
It will also link the university’s research to USAID’s Resilience and Food Security (RFS) Innovation Lab Network, a farmer-to-farmer international volunteer coaching/placement program, and sub-award opportunities for Minority Serving Institutions across RFS’s university research and volunteer programs.
“As part of this agreement, we’re committed to hosting important conversations with Delaware State on topics of mutual interest like climate change, adaptation, fighting malnutrition and strengthening water security,” Power said.
“We pledge to reach out to Delaware State’s faculty and staff to promote the fellowship opportunities we offer for both professors and students,” she said. “We’re hoping to boost recruitment and to boost recruitment at this campus.
“We’re going to work together to shape two separate courses on international development so that students here can gain broader exposure to the technical challenges that still plague our world,” she added.
The MOU will also have Delaware State facilitating additional USAID collaborations with 18 other 1890 Land Grant universities and HBCUs by collaborating on special projects such as workshops, conferences, forums and other community outreach initiatives.
“Delaware State had already been making a difference on a global stage,” Power said. “They have dozens of international partnerships and their Center for Global Africa is harnessing the expertise of the African diaspora to benefit African nations.
“They’re already leading in areas of research like water quality and microbiology,” she added. “Even though they may not need our help, we need yours. We need your expertise, cutting-edge research and your willingness to anchor our engagement with other historical Black land grant universities.”
