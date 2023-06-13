Delaware State University is among four HBCUs that will be receiving the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (SERVE) grant from the Department of Education. — PHOTO COURTESY OF DELAWARE STATE UNIVERSITY
Delaware State University was awarded a $217,000 grant from the Department of Education. The money from the grant will help fund two mental health initiatives at the university.
The mental health first aid education program will provide students, faculty and staff training and resources to help those affected by trauma.
Delaware State will also have a campus mobile crisis response team, which will have school employees who are skilled in social work and counseling assist university police in managing traumatic events and will provide a presence at campus events and academic environment settings.
The funding for the initiatives will be through the Department of Education’s Project School Emergency Response to Violence (SERV) grant, which provides short-term funding for educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident.
“This grant exemplifies the government’s commitment to promoting educational excellence and ensuring that historically Black colleges and universities thrive,” said Cleon Cauley, chief operating officer of Delaware State University.
“With their generous assistance, we are able to enhance the safety and well-being of our campus, address critical needs and ensure a secure learning environment for our students, faculty and staff,” he said.
Delaware State is among four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that will receive the SERV grant.
Texas Southern University in Houston; Claflin University in Orangeburg, South Carolina; and Howard University in Washington also received the grant.
All four HBCUs were disrupted by bomb threats last year. Delaware State was one of a half-dozen HBCUs that received bomb threats on Jan. 31, 2022.
“The bomb threats last year that targeted several Historically Black Colleges and Universities traumatized their campus communities, disrupted learning, and drained resources by prompting costly campus lockdowns, class cancellations and law enforcement activities,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement.
“The Biden-Harris administration will always stand by HBCUs and unequivocally condemn racist efforts to terrorize Black students and educators and deprive them of their right to safe, welcoming and nurturing environments for teaching and learning,” he said.
“The Project SERV grants will help four HBCUs directly impacted by these bomb threats to better serve students, faculty and staff by increasing access to mental health and wellness services and improving other vital supports,” he added.
Dietra Trent, executive director of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, said the Project SERV grants will ensure students remain safe on HBCU campuses.
“These funds are critically important to the safety, security and well-being of our institutions,” Trent said in a statement.
“HBCU students consider their campuses as a sacred refuge and home away from home and it is imperative that we provide them with these resources ensuring that they not only feel safe but are safe,” she said.
“It is also incumbent upon us to ensure that the faculty and staff who are dedicated to educating the next generation of leaders are also able to do so with a peace of mind,” she added.
To date, the Department of Education has distributed $7 billion in investments to HBCUs. Nearly $3.7 billion through the American Rescue Plan and other COVID relief; $1.6 billion in capital finance debt relief; $2.45 million in Project SERV Funds; and $1.5 billion in grant funding to help HBCUS and Minority Serving Institutions expand their capacity.
