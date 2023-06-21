Election 2024 Delaware Senate

FILE - U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., attends a Democratic event at the Capitol in Washington, May 15, 2019. Rochester, Delaware’s lone representative in the U.S. House, announced Wednesday, June 21, 2023, that she is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Carper. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

 J. Scott Applewhite

DOVER, Del. — Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Delaware's lone representative in the U.S. House, announced Wednesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Democrat Tom Carper.

Blunt Rochester's announcement came as no surprise, given that Carper said in announcing his retirement last month that he favored her as his replacement.

The Associated Press 

