Black Pennsylvanians were 5.4 times as likely to be killed by police than the state’s white residents between 2013 and 2020, according to new data compiled by the Mapping Police Violence Project.
And while Black Pennsylvanians make up 11 percent of the state’s population of nearly 13 million people, they accounted 33 percent of the 192 fatalities involving law enforcement officers during that seven-year window.
In the state’s two, largest cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, 25 Black people and 7 Black people respectively were killed by police between 2013 and 2020, the data showed. In total, 40 people and 8 people were respectively killed during interactions with police in those two cities during the report’s window.
The data’s release came amid observances of the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis whose death at the hands of white police officers on May 25, 2020 sparked a historic wave of civil rights protests and a nationwide debate over how police departments use deadly force and the disparate ways in which it is deployed.
Despite that debate, and the increased public focus, 439 people have been killed by police nationwide in the first five months of 2021, according to the the Mapping Police Violence Project’s data.
Last week, during a news conference marking the anniversary of Floyd’s death, members of Pennsylvania’s Legislative Black Caucus continued to press the case for a package of police reform bills that would, among other things, ban chokeholds and provide for special prosecutors in police deadly force cases.
Lawmakers’ call for accountability and reform shouldn’t be “used to inflate budgets,” but should, instead, be “heard and included in discussions, not diluted, ignored and waved off,” the Black Caucus’ chairperson, Rep. Donna Bullock, D-Philadelphia, said in a statement.
“We marched, we prayed, we demanded, and we saw some change,” Bullock continued. “Yet, we still have work to do.”
Rep. Jake Wheatley, a Pittsburgh Democrat, added that the “work of our advocates, community members and families of those killed has pushed the legislative process to the point that we are [at] today. And now, we as members of the General Assembly must do more to address police brutality.”
Here’s a list of the caucus-sponsored reform bills now before the General Assembly:
- H.B. 1086 (Reps. Donna Bullock and Brian Sims, both Philadelphia Democrats) – Require police officers statewide to have their badge, with pertinent identifiable information, visible at all times, without exception.
- H.B. package 1198, 1199 (Reps. Ed Gainey, D-Allegheny, and Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia: False Reports to Law Enforcement package.
- H.B. 533 (Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny): Citizens Police Review Board.
- H.B. 870 (Rep. Stephen Kinsey, D-Philadelphia): Banning chokeholds and positional asphyxia by law enforcement.
- H.B. 626 (Reps. Dan Miller, D-Allegheny and Davis): Transparency in recording law enforcement.
- H.B. 676 (Sims and Rep. Summer Lee, D-Allegheny): Special prosecutor for police deadly force cases
- S.B. 45 (Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia): Create a more explicit and just standard for the use of force by police.
- S.B. 105 (Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia): Demilitarize local law enforcement agencies.
Last year, Black lawmakers commandeered the House floor to press the case for reform, finding an unlikely ally in former House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, who entered into closed door negotiations with House Democratic leaders on reform bills, the Capital-Star reported at the time.
In a video posted to the Black Caucus’ website, Rep. Napoleon J. Nelson, D-Montgomery, catalogued the systemic inequities facing Black Pennsylvanians that stretch beyond encounters with law enforcement Those include disparities in housing, access to educational opportunity, and environmental injustice, among many others.
“Lives are being lost every day. We must stop the hate. We must stand up for each other. We must do what’s right.” he said. “The right thing is always clear. The question is, do we have the courage and conviction to step into the light?”
After our terrible and transformative year, that question should answer itself. Lawmakers need only act to make it so.
