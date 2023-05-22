Daniel Penny

Daniel Penny, the man who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold, said in an interview with the New York Post the killing “had nothing to do with race.”

The Marine veteran who held an unhoused Black man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train earlier this month defended his actions and said in an interview with the New York Post the killing “had nothing to do with race.”

Daniel Penny, 24, told the newspaper he’s “deeply saddened by the loss of life,” amid what has become a contentious homicide case that has highlighted New York’s handling of homelessness.

CNN 

