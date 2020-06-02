LANCASTER, Pa. — The district attorney of the Pennsylvania county of Lancaster says she's asking the state attorney general's office to investigate $150,000 in missing drug forfeiture money.
District Attorney Heather Adams says the seized cash was unaccounted for during an internal audit and "appears in every aspect to be an internal theft," LNP newspaper reported.
Her review found "lax procedures that allowed for apparent misappropriation," she said.
Adams said the case is being referred to the state attorney general's office to avoid any potential conflicts of interest. While not naming any potential suspects, she indicated that someone with knowledge of the drug task force and access was likely responsible.
