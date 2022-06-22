The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office refiled the 3rd-degree murder charge against the suspect in a deadly I-95 DUI crash shortly after a judge dismissed it.
Jayana Tanae Webb, 22, of Montgomery County appeared in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. A judge dismissed Webb's third-degree murder charge. She remains charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence and summary traffic violations, including failing to drive at a safe speed, careless driving and reckless driving.
The judge also set Webb's bail at $200,000 per person who died in the crash, bringing the total to $600,000.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
