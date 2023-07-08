Pennsylvania state Capitol

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cyber charter schools in Pennsylvania could face greater transparency and see their funding reduced by millions of dollars under a Democrat-backed bill that passed the state House of Representatives on Friday.

However, the proposal will likely get a chilly reception in the Republican-controlled state Senate. The bill passed the House 122-81, with all Democrats voting for it, joined by 20 Republicans.

