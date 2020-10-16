State Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-191) and the African Cultural Alliance of North America (ACANA) hosted a Curbside Resource Giveaway Wednesday morning at 55th Street and Chester Avenue.
The effort was organized to register the community to vote, fill out the census and share resources, including personal protective equipment such as masks and hand sanitizer, healthcare information.
“People always need PPE, to check voter registration and fulfill the census, because this community is undercounted,” McClinton said. “It’s critical. We’re bringing the information outside.”
McClinton added that even though the neighborhood is “one block” outside of her district, she wanted to support ACANA which sought to replicate an event she has held in her district.
ACANA administrator Musa Trawally said the organization wants to raise awareness around the resources they offer, especially for the African immigrant community. These include but are not limited to health and wellness, community development, immigration and legal services, women’s health and a recording studio. He said ACANA is also encouraging those who have “obtained citizenship” to register and vote.
“Their voices need to be heard,” Trawally said. “We don’t want them to be intimidated because they are tax-paying citizens. One of the main concerns is security in the community and another issue, for the business community, is how to obtain resources to grow their businesses.”
Trawally noted the progress the Chester Avenue business corridor made last year with five new storefronts in partnership with the U.S. Department of Commerce. He said they are “now looking for storefront improvements on Woodland Ave.,” as it is one of the largest commercial corridors in the city with approximately 200 businesses.
State Rep. Jordan Harris (D-186) also supported the effort, stating he was able to share some resources with a returning citizen who is having issues finding housing because of his criminal record.
“We talked to a gentleman about criminal justice reform,” Harris said. “He brought up resources he needs around housing.”
Discussing recent legislation he’s worked on to ease ex-offenders’ return back into society, Harris advised ex-felons to seek out the pardons process.
“People need to know that the pardons process is much faster now, that the pardons process is free; and in the future, it will be online,” Harris said. “We need to encourage people to apply for pardons. Folks are still trapped in the system and they can’t move forward. The only way they can get respite is through the pardons process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.