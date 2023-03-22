Protest for Najee Seabrooks

Protesters rally outside the Paterson Police Department on March 10. (Tennyson Donyéa/WHYY)

Dozens of residents packed into Paterson’s cramped City Council chambers on March 14 for a supercharged meeting where officials capped attendance, citing safety concerns.

Transparency over policing and city affairs was unofficially on the agenda as the City Council voted down a motion to broadcast its workshop meetings on television and YouTube and as members of the public renewed calls for the city to institute a civilian review board to investigate the local police department.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.