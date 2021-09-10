John L. Micek is Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this article first appeared.

On Thursday, Dush said the panel’s proceedings were “not about overturning the results of any election as some would suggest,” Dush said, adding that the review will not lead to the reinstatement of former President Donald Trump. “That horse is out of the barn as far as this investigation is concerned.”

John L. Micek is Editor-in-Chief of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where this article first appeared.