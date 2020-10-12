PITTSBURGH — The Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park has been wrapped and taped following the mayor’s recommendation on Friday to remove the statue.
The statue will remain enveloped until the city’s Art Commission makes a final vote on whether or not to remove it, said Tim McNulty, the mayor’s spokesman. The commission’s next meeting is Oct. 28.
Mayor Bill Peduto on Friday officially recommended the statue be removed after Pittsburgh’s Art Commission unanimously recommended that the statue be taken out of the park.
In his letter to the commission, Mr. Peduto acknowledged Columbus’ legacy was both a symbol of pride for Italian Americans and a reminder of the brutalities that accompanied his exploration of the Americas.
“As the years have passed there has been a reckoning with the historical record of Columbus,” Mr. Peduto wrote in his letter to the art commission. “Even by the standards of the time, Columbus was contemporaneously known for using torture and slavery to keep order, and was ultimately ordered arrested and returned to Spain for trial.”
In response, the Pittsburgh-based Italian Sons and Daughters of America filed an appeal of the art commission’s decision. They are seeking a temporary injunction to stop the city from removing the statue.
The group alleges city residents were denied due process after some members of the Art Commission did not follow the IDSA’s request to recuse themselves from voting for the statue’s removal.
Earlier this year, an arts panel in Philadelphia cleared the way for that city to remove a 144-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus from a south Philadelphia park. City crews built a wooden box around the statue following clashes between protesters and residents.
Statues of Columbus were earlier removed in nearby Camden, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, after the explorer became a focus of protesters amid nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota.
In Richmond, Virginia, a statue of Christopher Columbus was torn down, set on fire and thrown into a lake. In Columbia, South Carolina, the first U.S. city named for Columbus, a statue of the explorer was removed after it was vandalized several times, and a vandalized statue in Boston also was removed from its pedestal.
Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even as he pleaded for air and stopped moving.
