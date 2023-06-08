The House of Representatives in Harrisburg, Pa. voted to pass House Bill 689. It has yet to pass the Pennsylvania Senate before it goes to the Governor Shapiro for approval. The bill would give some petty crimes offenders a second chance. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke
House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris stands on the floor as legislators of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sworn-in, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. — AP Photo/Matt Smith
Sherry Stone
TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER
If "Clean Slate 3.0" or House Bill 689 is signed into law by Governor Josh Shapiro, criminal records would be sealed for thousands of people with low-level, non-violent drug felony convictions, according to State Rep. Jordan Harris' office.
The bill would seal low-level felonies, said Harris. A previous and similar bill covered misdemeanors, only.
That would mean that more people re-entering society with petty-drug crime backgrounds, would be able to obtain employment, start-over, and create better lives for themselves.
"No person should be judged solely by the worst day of their lives- a bad day of bad judgement," said Harris. "When folks come out it is up to us to do what we can to help them thrive and survive. You would be shocked how many people have felony-records from 20-30 years ago and have legitimately changed their lives."
The bipartisan bill's passage through the Pennsylvania House of Representatives coincides with the start of Prison Reentry Month, and was authored by Harris, a Democrat from Philadelphia, and Rep. Sharyl Dozier, a Republican of Cumberland. The terms of the bill would only apply to ex-offenders who committed offenses under section-13 of The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act. Any criminal ex-offender who received a minimum sentence of 30 months or more of imprisonment, or a maximum sentence of five years would be denied expungement.
The bill also requests that criminal records be sealed for a few other non-violent felonies, including offenses relating to criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft and related offenses, and forgery and fraudulent practices.
Misdemeanors in Pennsylvania would automatically be sealed after seven years. That means that information about their criminal backgrounds would be disseminated only to criminal justice agencies. Sealing is different from expungement, which means that the record is totally wiped out. Sealing, however, means that information would not be accessible to employers or landlords.
The original version of the bill was approved in 2018, and led to the sealing of 40 million cases in the last five years. The newer bill, basically lowers the waiting period for the automated sealing of misdemeanors from 10 years to 7 years. The waiting period would drop to five years for records that have been dropped. The waiting would be 10 years for certain non-violent felonies, with petitioning.
"The bi-partisan passage of Clean Slate 3.0 shows that Pennsylvania continues to believe in second chances and expand the folks who can access them," said Harris. He is pushing for passage of the bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate on it's way to the governor's desk.
"The passage of House Bill 689 is another victory for meaningful criminal justice reform, and I'm proud to have worked with Rep. Harris on this bill," said Delozier. "Clean Slate expansion is about helping people who've earned second chances and promoting fairness in the system."
The bill notes that any employer who hires an ex-offender whose criminal history has been expunged or sealed will be "immune from liability for any claim arising out of the misconduct of the individual," should a problem arise.
Jordan said he has pitched the key points of the bill to the Senate Judiciary Chairman and is "working every angle" to get the bill to pass.
Jordan added that he has talked to ex-offenders affected by the original Clean Slate bill and to those "who are just out of the circle of Clean Slate," and it thinks that it could be expanded a little. So far, the original bill has improved the lives of 1.2 million Pennsylvanians and their families, he says.
