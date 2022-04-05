A child has died after police in Chester, Pennsylvania, said the child was shot near a Delaware County gas station Tuesday morning, Chester police said.
The child was shot on the 900 block of Kerlin Street before 11 a.m., Chester police said.
Later in the afternoon, the Delaware County District Attorney's office said the child had died.
Authorities didn't reveal an age for the child.
