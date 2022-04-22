Cheyney University has received a $100,000 donation that will help students conduct advanced experiments and encourage more students of color to enter STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.
The donation, which was given by the Waters Corp., an analytical research company based in Massachusetts with offices also in Pennsylvania, will have students using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) to work on projects at ASI Chemicals, a biotech company located on Cheyney’s campus.
HPLC is a technique that separates substances by breaking them down to the molecular level and then analyzing them for use in the food and medical industries.
The Waters Corp. will also be providing scholarship awards for two Cheyney students.
“Our approach is centered around collaborating with our customers, universities and scientists all over the world to solve their toughest scientific challenges in order to leave the world better than we found it,” said Julius S. Aguila, Waters Corporation district service director in Collegeville, Pa.
“Waters is thrilled to be part of the enhanced STEM curriculum at Cheyney and other HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities),” Aguila said. “We hope our contributions will equip these students with analytical science skills that will help brighten their future STEM careers.”
Zainab Sulaiman, a senior biology major at Cheyney and recipient of the Waters scholarship, is using the HPLC to measure perception versus reality of the concentration of Capsaicin in peppers, the active component in chili peppers.
“I’m a pepper lover so the outcome of this project to see what really makes peppers hot holds great interest for me,” Sulaiman said. “I’m so grateful for this opportunity to conduct research with this technology.”
Cheyney sophomore and pre-med student Kishore Owusu is also a recipient of the Waters scholarship. He uses the HPLC to research the separation of vitamin D metabolites.
Owusu said he was thankful to the Waters Corp. for the lab equipment.
“I thank the Waters Corp. and especially Kory Morrow’s family for allowing all this to take place,” Owusu said. “It means a lot to me and it is going to mean a lot to the students who are going to be able to take advantage of this equipment in the future.”
Cheyney has recently seen an increase in students majoring in STEM from 13% in 2017-18 to 25% entering the fall 2021 semester.
The university’s goal is to have 30% of its student body majoring in biosciences and technology within four years.
Cheyney President Aaron A. Walton said the HPLC system will help advance the university’s mission of preparing students for 21st-century jobs.
“We have doubled our percentage of students majoring in STEM in just the past four years,” Walton said in a statement.
“With our on-campus private industry partners like ASI and this new relationship with Waters, we are again demonstrating how our public-private model is benefiting our university, our students, and the companies with which we collaborate,” Walton added.
The HPLC gift is a part of Waters Kory Morrow Research Award, named for a Waters principal systems specialist who died unexpectedly in 2020.
Prior to his death, Morrow began a program extending opportunities to people of color and focused specifically on STEM fields at historically Black colleges and universities across the country. Morrow was a graduate of Tuskegee University.
In addition to Cheyney University, the Waters Corp. gave similar donations to two other HBCUs — Delaware State University and Clark-Atlanta University.
Students from all three universities will present their findings at a virtual symposium in June.
