Cheyney University has partnered with a new African university to share expertise in aquaculture and help people in Ghana develop a more accessible food supply.
Cheyney and Oboseke University of Excellence (OUE) in the West African nation of Ghana have reached an agreement on a partnership that will include knowledge sharing and permit both schools to establish a student exchange program.
Representatives from both universities recently announced the partnership virtually on the teleconference platform Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an official from the OEU will visit Cheyney in a few weeks.
The agreement marks the first time that Cheyney, the nation’s first HBCU (historically Black college or university), has partnered with an international African university in its 184-year history.
“To be able to share our experience and knowledge with this emerging African university and potentially help the people of Ghana develop a more accessible food supply is an extremely significant opportunity for us,” said Cheyney President Aaron A. Walton. “It’s a tribute to our academic success and it’s an honor.”
Under the agreement, Cheyney will share its expertise in aquaculture and aquaponics, a food production system that combines raising aquatic animals with cultivating plants in water.
OUE will offer resources to Cheyney on the Ghana campus, including land projects that will benefit both schools.
Cheyney, which has an Aquaculture Research and Education Laboratory, grows tilapia on campus and the waste generated fertilizes basil that is sold to local grocery stores.
OUE said it wants to start tilapia fish farming and other aquaculture programs. The fish tilapia is a staple of the Ghanaian diet. The country imports much of the species from China.
Through aquaponics, farmers could potentially produce more of their own fish.
“Learning aquaculture can change the whole situation not only in Ghana, but we can share this knowledge with other universities and it could impact even a larger area of the core of Africa,” said OUE’s rector, Kwa David Whitaker.
“While our relationship with Cheyney will include more than aquaponics, this one area in itself has transformational potential,” he added.
Steven G. Hughes, a biology professor and director of Cheyney’s aquaculture laboratory, led the conversations and planning for the university.
“When the first conversation happened, it was a dream,” Hughes said. “Now those conversations are no longer a dream, but we turned it into a strong reality.
“We’re excited about the opportunity we have with Oboseke University,” he added. “We’re going to help people in Ghana become more self-sufficient.”
Located in Asebu Kingdom of Ghana’s Central Region, OUE was created in 2020.
The university operates at the intersection of ecommerce and will stress leadership, education, culture, history, technology and tourism.
While OUE awaits accreditation, the institution will initially be an online digital platform with master classes, touring, event experiences, and remote learning through a relationship with Cape Coast Technical University. As the university grows, it will progress into limited classes.
The Accreditation Board of Ghana requires a new university to have a mentor relationship with an established, accredited university that offers the same courses OUE intends to offer.
The OUE board of directors is in the process of raising funds to build its campus on a 104-acre property and to operate the university itself.
Nana Obokese Ampah I, founder and president of the Obokese Foundation, said the university offers an opportunity for people in the village to work on campus.
“Our first goal is integrating the community into the economic opportunities,” Obokese said. “If they buy into the aquaponics model, we can potentially help them grow 12 times as much food on the same land.”
