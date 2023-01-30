Twenty-five Cheyney University students participated in an immersive experience in real-world observation and clinical settings to help them learn about various career paths in the health field.
The program is through a partnership with AtlantiCare, a South Jersey health care system that serves communities in over 100 locations.
“We’re here to help our students prepare for the workforce,” said Vanessa Atkins, executive director of Strategic Partnerships and Career Pathways at Cheyney University.
“Sometimes the students know what that looks like and sometimes they don’t,” she said. “That’s why this partnership is so important because it gives students that hands-on experience.
“They get to go into that clinical environment, meet their future co-workers and learn about spaces and career pathways they didn’t know existed. It gives them confidence,” she added.
The program, which aims to create a more diversified workforce and achieve greater health equity across the region and health care in general, will have AtlantiCare hosting a series of events for Cheyney students through August.
More than 25% of Cheyney’s students are pre-health majors and have a desire to become health care professionals. The university has over 700 students.
“There are so many different opportunities in the health care field than just becoming a physician or a nurse,” Atkins said. “The exposure Cheyney University students are gaining is essential to the development of their identity as health care professionals and positions them for employment in health care settings while continuing their training for health care careers.
“It’s also important to us, as an HBCU, that we’re making sure that we’re doing our part to address health disparities and challenges in terms of representation,” she added. “Through this partnership, we’re helping to reduce the disparity in representations of African Americans in the health care workforce.”
During the weeklong immersive experience, Cheyney students went through rotations with health care professionals at AtlantiCare’s Regional Medical Center Atlantic City Campus, as well as its newly opened Medical Arts Pavilion and the William L. Gormley AtlantiCare Healthplex, which is also in Atlantic City.
Students also broke off into four groups of six to explore about 25 learning stations in different departments at AtlantiCare including emergency services, family medicine and pediatric clinics, intensive care unit, medical lab sciences, neurosciences institute, nursing, operating room, orthopedics, pharmacy, physical therapy, comprehensive stroke center, surgical services, regional trauma center, radiology, respiratory therapy and support services.
“The students had the ability to rotate within three days to all the different departments and see real-time experience of what it’s like to be in that career path,” said Christian Ragland, assistant president of diversity, equity and inclusion of AtlantiCare.
“Our staff mentored them, the students were able to ask our staff questions and the students saw first-hand a variety of career paths they could see themselves in one day,” he added. “It wasn’t just a life-changing experience for the students, but also our staff.”
Cheyney junior Mohamedanwar Idress is majoring in biology with a pre-medicine concentration. He said one of his career aspirations is to go to medical school and become a physician. “I hope to specialize in surgery,” Idress said. “Being in this immersive experience at AtlantiCare, I received insight about being in the medical field and got a better understanding of what it truly means to be a physician. Being able to visit different departments allowed me to explore different specialties,” he said.
In the spring, AtlantiCare will host another group of Cheyney students for a learning opportunity focused on social determinants of health.
The experience will offer students a deeper understanding of how AtlantiCare addresses food insecurity through its pantry, HealthPlex and Federally Qualified Health Center. Students will also be introduced to the healthy equity work that is taking place in Atlantic City.
“One of the health equity goals and priorities that we’re focusing on is Atlantic City,” Ragland said. “We’re looking at health care disparities around hypertension, diabetes, Medicare, along with things such as sickle cell and asthma treatments.
“We want to give Cheyney students exposure to the outreach aspects of how we go in and build health communities in Atlantic City,” he added. “We want students to have access to that work and help be a part of the solution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.