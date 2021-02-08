Cheyney University is among 16 new schools joining the Grow With Google HBCU Career Readiness Program, an initiative that will help train 20,000 HBCU students in digital skills in 2021.
Through a $1 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program will provide digital skills workshops in HBCU career centers to help students prepare for the workforce.
The program is part of Google’s $15 million commitment to help Black job seekers learn new skills in partnership with national workforce development organizations.
“Google believes investing in HBCU students strengthens the future workshop and increases economic opportunity,” said vice president for Global Partnerships at Google Bonita Stewart in a statement.
“We’re proud to expand our Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to reach more HBCU students with the digital skills they need to thrive in the workforce,” she added.
Cheyney University President Aaron Walton said the university is honored to participate in the initiative and is looking forward to continuing to prepare students for the workforce.
“The corporate and institutional partnerships we have established over the last two years provide our students with hands-on training through internships, enabling them to apply academic concepts in a real work setting," Walton said. “We look forward to accelerating our efforts to prepare our students for tomorrow’s workforce through this new and exciting initiative.”
Grow with Google is an initiative that was created to provide economic opportunities by providing free tools and training. Since 2017, the program has trained more than five million Americans on digital skills.
Since its inception last October, The Grow With Google HBCU Career Readiness program provides HBCU career center with funding and a semester-long-in person and online digital skills program.
The program will also combine existing Grow with Google workshops and custom job seeker content for students including design thinking, project management, and professional brand building.
TMCF, which is contributing to the program’s design, will work with the HBCU career centers to onboard the program.
“As a result of the Google initiatives, Cheyney students attending will have access to Google Career Service and professional development suite, which is a series of webinars and courses that helps students to prepare and compete more on a global level,” said Cheyney Director of Career Services, Professional Development Frederick Goode. “They will also take part in classes on etiquette, elevator pitches, and resume writing skills. They will have an entire curriculum built.
“The partnership is great for us because it aligns so closely with the curriculum that we have in place. A lot of the skills that our students will be acquiring in this initiative will overlap with our existing curriculum.”
Goode said the Google initiative will help Cheyney students see what other students are doing on a global level.
“It puts into perspective what it is that the students are supposed to do and it adds excitement to what it is that they’re doing,” Goode said. “This just doesn’t become an assignment that they have to do, but it puts into perspective that this is an assignment that will last forever. It’s all about developing a competitive skill that allows them to go out and compete in the workforce.”
Goode said through the Google initiative, he’s hoping Cheyney students will be able to gain access to new opportunities.
“I’m hoping that students realize that time has changed and that they too must change,” Goode said. “The opportunities that are available to them are more now than in the past. Because of that, students should really seize the moment and take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them.”
