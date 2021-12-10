Twenty-five adults will learn how to protect systems, networks and programs from digital attacks and receive mentorship and on-the-job training through Cheyney’s University new Workforce Enhancement Network cybersecurity program.
“We’ve been thinking about continuing education along this line for quite awhile and being able to pursue the funding opportunity, especially in the area of cybersecurity has been at the forefront,” said Cheyney University provost and chief academic officer Kizzy Morris.
“We’re communicating more virtually, exchanging a lot of data and exposing a lot to various systems,” she added. “It’s really important for us to be able to help the community in some way with that type of training.”
Through a partnership with Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the state’s largest credit union PSECU, AT&T and others, the program will provide job opportunities for participants who successfully complete the program. The program will start in Spring 2022.
According to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Information Security Analysts Outlook, cybersecurity jobs are among the fastest-growing career areas nationally.
Cybersecurity jobs will grow 33% from 2020 through 2030, over four times than the national average job growth of 8% over the same period.
“We want to help reduce and eliminate disparity in representation in this professional sector while addressing the needs of cybersecurity,” Morris said.
“This is another example of how our public-private partnerships are providing real-life job skills in some of the most innovative and demanding careers,” she added. “Our students are building the necessary skill set required for tomorrow’s jobs.”
AT&T of Pennsylvania president David Kerr said the telecommunications company is proud to be working with Cheyney.
“AT&T is proud to support this new program to help get students into the cybersecurity pipeline,” Kerr said in a statement.
“The demand for cybersecurity professionals is significant,” he added. “This initiative will equip students with the skills they need to become engineers or network technicians or enter one of the many other professional fields.”
The six-month program will have students trained in areas including cybersecurity, industry application, strategic partnerships and professional development.
The classes will be offered in a hybrid model — a mix of in-person and online learning.
“We had originally anticipated that the design of the program was about 12 modules, four modules in each of the respected areas because the program is for six months,” Morris said.
“We’re hoping that folks will compete two models at a time,” she said. “Once we have the cohort of 25 students, we’re going to do an assessment to figure out how best to sequence the delivery of the models.
“We want to be able to assess where our students are coming from in terms of whether we start them off directly with cybersecurity type of training or professional development,” she added. “We’re hoping that once they’re finished with the training that they might be ready for some kind of certification exam.”
The cybersecurity program is a part of Cheyney’s goal to attract and train science and technology majors.
Twenty-five percent of Cheyney students now major in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) a 13% increase from the 2017-2018 academic year. The university has a goal of reaching 30% in those majors over the next two years.
To date, eight companies have either set up shop or will establish operations on campus in the coming months, creating numerous paid, hands-on internship opportunities.
Cheyney students will work directly with these companies, matching in-class instruction with real-world experience in their respective industries.
“The time is now for higher education, a key driver of local economies in the commonwealth to be innovative in creating short-term diverse, equitable and inclusive credentialing opportunities for individuals in Pennsylvania,” said CEO of the State System Foundation Cynthia Pritchard in a statement.
Morris said the cybersecurity program is another way for Cheyney to focus on student development and building the community.
“We want folks who are a part of the program to not just come and get the training and then leave, but we want them to feel connected,” Morris said. “Even though they’re not here getting a degree, we still want them to be a part of the training community.
“That means a lot of things to a lot of people, especially being the first HBCU,” she added. “The more folks that we connect to be a part of that family, the better.”
