For Nathan Rosario, earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Cheyney University is just another step closer to his goal of becoming an entrepreneur.
“After I graduate from Cheyney, I want to get my master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing,” Rosario said.
“I want to get more into real estate and be a property owner. I also love the NBA, basketball and anime. I want to create a unique business that embraces all of that,” he said.
Rosario, 20, is among the students graduating from Cheyney’s 2023 class. The ceremony will take place Saturday at The Quad. Sheena Meade, CEO of the Clean Slate Initiative, is the commencement speaker.
The ceremony will also include several speakers and award recipients including Ryan Boyer, chairman of the Cheyney University Council of Trustees and Philadelphia Building Trades Council business manager, and honorary degree recipient Kelvin Jeremiah, CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
“Commencement recognizes the successes of those who inspire and those who embrace our history and progress,” said Cheyney University president Aaron A. Walton in a statement.
“Cheyney’s successful transformation is making a positive impact for everyone we have helped set on a path to achieving success,” he said.
At Cheyney, Rosario was a Keystone Scholar, which is awarded to a select group of students who are admitted into the Keystone Honors Academy.
The award includes a tuition scholarship, room and board, fees associated with enrollment in the university and an array of special services and programs to support student success. He has maintained an average of 3.9 GPA while playing guard for Cheyney’s men’s basketball team.
“Once you’re accepted, it’s a full scholarship," Rosario said. "I didn’t have to pay for housing, classes, books or food as long as I kept a 3.5 GPA or higher.”
In February, Rosario joined his basketball coach Terrell Stokes and three of his teammates at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah. In March, he was a broadcaster for a NBA game between the Houston Rockets and New York Knicks on a livestream featuring students from Morehouse College and Grambling State University.
During the livestream, Rosario shared his analysis of the game and told other HBCU (Historically Black College and University) students about Cheyney.
“At the All-star game, we were able to get on the court and take pictures,” Rosario said. “There were representatives from different corporate companies sitting behind us and they were talking about professional opportunities they have available.
“We were able to talk to them about our academic backgrounds, majors and our future plans. I’ve been staying in contact with them. I made a lot of new friends from the event and had contact with the NBA, which has always been a dream of mine,” he said.
A Philadelphia native, Rosario is a 2021 graduate of Parkway Center City Middle College, a special admit high school where students can graduate with a high school diploma and a college associate’s degree from Community College of Philadelphia. He received his associates degree in liberal arts and science.
Rosario also has his own business. Using his initials, he started a vending machine business called Near and Ready Co. He said he hopes to bring his business to his former high school.
“Right now, I’m in the process of bringing my machines to my high school,” Rosario said. “They have requested an ice cream machine so after my snack and beverage machines are placed in the school building, I will be acquiring an ice cream machine to add.”
Rosario said he decided to start his own business after a conversation with his mentor.
“Before I came to Cheyney, I was working at Walgreens during COVID,” Rosario said. “My mentor, who has vending machines himself, explained to me that what I was doing at Walgreens, I could be doing the same thing with my own vending machines.
“I always liked the idea of having passive income because you don’t have to be there physically, but you’re still making money,” he said. “I just have to refill the machines every couple of weeks.
“I’m always reading books and looking up people who have successful vending machines businesses on YouTube,” he added. “I’m constantly learning different ways to improve my business.”
Rosario said the advice he would give future students at Cheyney is to enjoy the experience.
“Cheyney is such a historic institution,” Rosario said. “I evolved so much as a student, person, business owner and basketball player because of my experiences here and the support and mentoring I received from my professors, staff and coaches.
“I would tell future students at Cheyney to really embrace the college experience and take advantage of the opportunities that come your way,” he said. “Always stay on point by taking your academics seriously and enjoy the moment, because college really does go by fast.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.