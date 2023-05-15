Cheyney University held its commencement ceremony Thursday at The Quad. Sheena Meade, CEO of the Clean Slate Initiative, was the commencement speaker.
“Being able to address the Cheyney University community is an honor,” Meade said in a statement.
“My family has deep personal ties to this institution and I am humbled at the opportunity to share my story in the hopes of inspiring this year’s graduating class as they go out into the world,” she said.
“Existing and thriving as a young Black person in today’s society is no easy feat and if I can, by example, motivate even one student to turn any pain they may have experienced into purpose, then I will be forever grateful,” she added.
The ceremony also featured several speakers and award recipients including Ryan Boyer, chairman of the Cheyney University Council of Trustees and Philadelphia Building Trades Council business manager, and honorary degree recipient Kelvin Jeremiah, CEO of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
Curtis Stockley IV, who majored in social relations with a concentration in American political studies with a 4.0 GPA, was the valedictorian.
— Chanel Hill
