Birthed from internal conversations with staff surrounding voting, the racial climate of America and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery —the Center for Employment Opportunities explored different ways to create partnerships with Vote.org to support voting efforts during these challenging times.
Given COVID-19 restrictions and the national nature of CEO’s work, the Vote.org online tools provided a simple and easy-to-implement approach for a multi-state non-partisan campaign, creating the initiative #CEOVotes.
CEO’s mission is to not only help participants secure employment after incarceration, but to also successfully reintegrate them back into the community. Civic engagement plays an important role for returning citizens and makes their transition easier. There is no greater vehicle of civic engagement than voting.
Voting is an essential aspect of our democracy, yet many returning citizens fail to register and vote for a bevy of reasons. This is the first time CEO has engaged in a non-partisan effort to help participants in their services exercise their right to vote
According to data, approximately 100 million Americans who were eligible did not register and vote in 2016. To frame the impact, if this group were its own party they would have swept the electoral college in all but six states. An estimated 6.1 million Americans with a felony conviction were disenfranchised in 2016.
Vote.org is the largest 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan voting registration and get-out-the-vote (GOTV) technology platform in America. It has registered more than 4.5 million new voters, verified 10.5 million voters’ registration status, and has helped over 39 million website users by providing registration links and deadlines, polling location details, and other essential voting information for each state.
"Given timing and limited resources, we have engaged in this effort as a pilot to demonstrate that we could effectively develop an approach to educating our participants and other voters with felony convictions about their rights and provide a pathway to voting," says Chris Watler, the Chief External Affairs Officer of CEO.
"We hope to make this part of an ongoing effort to work to educate voters with criminal convictions about the election process and how to exercise their right to vote. Civic engagement is important for returning citizens and their input can further improve our democracy."
The registration deadline in Pennsylvania is October 19th.
Felons with convictions in Pennsylvania are encouraged to log onto the #CEOvotes landing page at: https://ceoworks.org/vote. You will be able to your registration status, register to vote and request their absentee ballot in approximately 10 minutes. Vote.org and the CEO are available to answer questions or support voters with felony convictions who experience problems registering or have general questions.
