The Camden City School District is officially kicking off its back-to-school season.
Families are invited to enroll and re-register pre-K through 12th-grade students at a series of free events ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year.
In addition to facilitating the enrollment and re-registration process, the fairs will feature food, music, games, and raffle prizes. The events will also include local vendors, and free vaccination clinics and health physicals for students.
To enroll, families should bring proof of the student’s age, two pieces of proof indicating a Camden address, and the student’s immunization records.
More information about the Camden City School District can be found online or by calling the district’s Solution Center at 856-966-2507.
All enrollment and re-engagement fairs will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A list of fair dates and locations can be found below.
Monday, Aug. 1
H.B. Wilson Family School
2250 S. 8th Street, Camden, NJ
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Catto Family School
3100 Westfield Ave., Camden, NJ
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Cooper’s Poynt Family School
201 State Street, Camden NJ
Thursday, Aug. 11
Camden High Campus
1700 Park Blvd., Camden NJ
