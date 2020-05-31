Businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began to clean up Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd's death turned into a night of destruction in the two cities and in others around the country.
In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows in blocks near Philadelphia's City Hall even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags.
Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of Philadelphia's City Hall.
Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.
In Philadelphia, police said 100 people had been arrested as of early Sunday, including 43 for burglary and one for assault on a police officer. Police said 13 officers were injured, including a bike officer whose leg was broken when he was run over by suspect fleeing in a vehicle with stolen items from a business.
In Pittsburgh, the public safety department said 43 adults and one juvenile were arrested during the Saturday mayhem. Four police officers were injured but all had been discharged from local hospitals.
In Harrisburg, Mayor Eric Papenfuse said two Capital Police officers were in the hospital and several patrol cars were "badly damaged by bricks." Police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters in the downtown area and a 9 p.m. curfew was imposed in the city.
Similar protests, many of which began peacefully and turned violent late Saturday, have been happening throughout the country in response to Floyd's death. Floyd, who was Black, died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck until he stopped breathing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.