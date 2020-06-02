An Election Day unlike any other is winding down in Pennsylvania.
Not counting the global pandemic and the thousands of people protesting police brutality daily — which inspired an 8:30 p.m. curfew in Philadelphia — this year’s Pa. primary election is also the state’s first foray into offering mail-in ballots to everyone.
It hasn’t gone without any hiccups.
Gov. Tom Wolf granted mail-in extensions to six counties on Monday, acknowledging that voters might struggle to turn in their ballots amid widespread protests. By the evening on primary day, a judge granted Bucks County voters an extension, too — bringing the total to seven counties.
Speaking of Bucks County: Election officials there say voters are having trouble fitting their paper ballots into scanners.
It’s too early to say what turnout looks like in the southeastern Pennsylvania region. Poll workers are reporting long lines in some places, while others stand alone in virtually empty polling places.
For now, it’s unclear if the crowds are due to the consolidation of polling places made necessary by coronavirus, or if drops in turnout can be attributed to widespread use of mail-in ballots.
After problems with roll out, slow vote pace in Upper Darby
By the early afternoon at the Drexel Hill Middle School in Upper Darby, election workers in one of the consolidated precincts had only seen about three dozen voters.
“I think because they voted in advance,” said Eva Marie Shahade.
She and her sister, Anissa Hill, were sitting behind a plexiglass barrier at a folding table in the school’s hallway, helping guide voters through a process that has undergone a number of changes, causing some confusion for voters, poll workers, and organizers.
“We were waiting this morning for the important people to show up,” Shahade said. “We found out this morning around 7 o’clock that we were the important people and we needed to know what we were doing.”
“There was a lot of miscommunication in the beginning,” she added.
Some of that has to do with polling locations consolidated because of concerns over the coronavirus, moving typical sites into public buildings.
“We’ve had to constantly go on our phone to help them,” Hill said, explaining how workers have tried to guide primary voters to the correct location, which may be as close as the nearby gymnasium.
Even though it was his first year voting at the site, for resident Joseph Artmont it went off without a hitch.
“Very easy experience,” he said.
Although he himself had no concerns over the coronavirus, he thinks that, as well as the proliferation of mail-in ballots, explain the low turnout so far.
“I think it was half and half, I think people were scared to come out, I think people did more mail-in ballots,” he said.
For his part, Artmont said he prefers the civic ritual of voting in person.
“I like coming to polls. It’s a tradition since the first time I voted with my parents,” he said.
Election organizers here in Delaware County are hoping that a range of problems rolling out this year’s primary election will not affect voters’ abilities to cast a ballot, and will serve as an important lesson heading into November’s general election.
“These are serious, difficult problems to solve in a hurry, and we have a lot of them,” said Scott Alberts, Vice-Chair of the Upper Darby Democrats.
The issues, he said, are “manifold.” Voting equipment was procured by the county’s previous administration, but implemented under the new one. There are new protocols for handling ballots. Furloughs of county staff and the inability to meet in person planning this year’s primary because of coronavirus made preparing more difficult. Some supplies of personal protective equipment did not arrive for volunteers. And now, the other thing, too.
“We have a civil unrest situation,” said Alberts, who lives not far from businesses that were looted earlier in the week. “I’m going to polling places passing national guard trucks. It’s all very tense, we’re all very emotional.”
He hopes that election and party officials can partake in a public, transparent process to eliminate flaws experienced this time around.
“There’s a lot of blame to go around,” he said. But then quickly added, “It’s important how we fix it.”
In Bucks County, ballot issues and an emergency petition
Bucks County poll workers have had to contend with two issues in today’s primary. The first: They’re using machines that require voters to feed their paper ballots into scanners — but some of the ballots are too big.
“The paper, I think there’s a little difference in the way that it’s been made, a slight difference in construction of it, so it’s a little tighter fit,” said Linda Wood, an election judge who works at a Bensalem district.
County spokesperson Larry King said that commissioners don’t yet know the scale of the problem, but they’ve seen sporadic issues at polling places across the county that have affected ballots for both parties.
King said county officials believe the issue is the fault of the vendor in charge of printing the ballots, Reliance Graphics. They’ve instructed election judges to trim the ballots with scissors if necessary.
At a polling place in Langhorne Borough, elections officials said the ballots only work with one of the two scanners they have, but since turnout has been so low, using only one has not caused delays.
And for the better part of the day, Bucks County officials were also waiting on a last-minute bid to get voters more time to submit their mail-in ballots. Gov. Tom Wolf declared on Monday that six counties — Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Erie, Allegheny and Dauphin — have an extra week to count ballots, so long as they’re postmarked by Tuesday.
That order didn’t extend to Bucks County — that is, until Tuesday evening, when Judge James McMaster granted the county’s emergency petition to extend its deadline. Under the new ruling, election officials will be permitted to accept ballots that arrive by June 9, so long as they were postmarked by Monday, June 1.
That differs slightly from other counties that received extensions, where ballots can be counted if they were postmarked by Tuesday.
“We were trying to be true to the spirit of the law that it had to be mailed before Election Day,” King said.
There’s just one lingering caveat: McMaster requested county officials count the ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. today separately, just in case there’s an appeal in the coming days.
A manageable pace in Norristown
The Stewart Middle School polling place in Norristown usually welcomes two precincts. This time around, it squeezed in one more, which poll workers say they found manageable.
By 4:45 p.m., elections judge Christine Hill said the two precincts typically assigned to the school had clocked roughly 150 voters each — keeping pace with previous presidential primaries.
Still, there was one potential pandemic side effect: Less available information for voters. Steven Williams said he didn’t see as much candidate literature going around.
“Usually they drop the leaflets by the house, you get to read it, somebody comes to the door,” said Williams, who lives in the state Senate’s 17th district. “Didn’t happen this year.”
The lack of available literature can’t be attributed to a sleepy election cycle. Williams’ district has a competitive race on the ballot, between incumbent state Sen. Daylin Leach and Amanda Cappelletti, vice chair of the East Norriton Board of Supervisors and former policy director for Planned Parenthood.
The race is seen as a referendum on Leach, who was accused of sexual harassment in 2017.
