A Democratic congressional hopeful in suburban Philadelphia has withdrawn from the race after claims that she used racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic language in 2018 while she served as a member of a local school board.
Debra Wachspress, who was running for the 1st Congressional District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, blamed “the recent offensive and completely false narrative of who I am” in a statement posted to her Twitter account Thursday.
“It is clear to me that these lies and distortions will be too big a distraction to overcome,” she said. “I care too much about sending a Democrat to Congress to stay in the race under these circumstances. So today, I am withdrawing my candidacy for Congress in PA-01.”
Wachspress had denied the claims in a lawsuit filed by the former special education of Pennsbury School District, where Wachspress served on the school board, and called them “complete and utter distortions” in a statement released to LevittownNow.com.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia by Cheryl A. Morett, of Pottstown, names Wachspress, fellow school board members Joshua Waldorf and Christine Toy-Dragoni, district Superintendent William Gretzula, Assistant Superintendent Donna Dunar, and a parent, as a defendant.
Morett alleges violations of civil rights protections against retaliation and hostile work environment.
In her court filing, Morett claimed that she first began witnessing “instances of blatant discrimination” in 2016 that included Dunar twice referring to one gay district employee as a “crotchety gay guy,” who “hated women.” According to the suit, Morett said she contacted the district’s human resources director to complain.
The district hired “a consultant to work with him (Gretzula) to address the concerns and complaints that were brought forward from administrative staff,” according to the lawsuit.
When the school board met in an executive session in April 2018, Wachspress “retaliated recklessly” against Morrett, accusing her of conspiring to “get rid of Gretzula,” so that Morrett could take his job, the lawsuit says.
The suit claims that, in a show of support for Gretzula, Wachspress used a series of homophobic, racist and anti-Semitic epithets, including the N-word, and only stopped “when other board members screamed at her that her comments were highly offensive.”
Wachspress reportedly told board members that “she was entitled to use these words because she had no idea who was or was not offended.”
Morrett resigned her position in April 2019, “due to ongoing harassment, hostile work environment, discrimination and retaliation.”
In her statement to LevittownNow, Wachspress said:
“In an executive session, there was a discussion regarding language, specific words, and their effects on all of us. I recounted a story from my childhood in which I was called a ‘dirty k---’ by a classmate — an incident I still remember vividly 42 years later. Never in my life have I denigrated anyone with words like that. The allegations in this fraudulent suit are complete and utter distortions.”
The suit seeks damages for lost pay as well as “pain and suffering and humiliation” caused by the defendants’ behavior.
