Keir Bradford-Grey said that the attorney general’s role is not only fighting crime, such as gun trafficking, but also to right wrongs, such as housing discrimination, predatory lending and voter disenfranchisement.
“We have to make sure we protect the right to vote,” said Bradford-Grey, a lawyer. “Our democracy is at risk. There [are] more restrictions on the right to vote than there were during the reconstruction era. They are mainly targeting communities of color, low income communities. I want to make sure that people have access to vote, whether they are in the community or behind the walls [of prison].”
If elected, she would be the first African American attorney general in the state and the first Black woman to hold statewide office.
As a partner in the law firm of Montgomery McCracken, Bradford-Grey has gained a reputation as an effective trial lawyer. But she spent much of her career as chief defender in Montgomery County and in Philadelphia, where Bradford-Grey managed a staff of more than 500 and an annual budget of about $50 million from 2015 until her resignation in 2021.
As Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer, Bradford-Grey said she would also champion pay equity for women, women’s reproductive rights and fight against corporate polluters and other corporate wrong doing. In addition, she plans to help stem the tide of gun-violence by seeking out those who are flooding the communities with weapons.
“Some of the people who are more powerful and more resourced are not always looked at when we talk about gun trafficking,” Bradford-Grey said. “So looking at those who allow guns to get into the wrong hands, there will be no refuge.”
As Chief Defender, Bradford-Grey created 10 community justice hubs in an effort to bring the community into the criminal justice process.
“I went out to the communities and built community coalitions with respect to criminal justice reform or the school to prison pipeline,” she said.
Councilmember Curtis Jones, D.-4th District said he worked with Bradford-Grey when she served as co-chair of criminal justice reform committee for City Council.
The committee toured city prisons, he said.
“Her network with folks that have concerns about post George Floyd has been hands-on,” Jones said. “Modern community policing is something that I think she is keenly aware of. As a former defender, she has experience to take on modern policing. I am of the opinion that whoever occupies that office has to have balance.”
For example, Jones said, Bradford-Grey understands that public safety is not at odds with criminal justice reform. “We will have a keen eye on this race and we are glad she’s entered it.”
Leola Hardy, a lawyer in Philadelphia now in private practice, has worked with Bradford-Grey.
“I think that she is innovative and collaborative. Those are two traits that I saw when I worked for her at the Defender Association,” Hardy said. “At the time, I was chief of the juvenile justice division. We had a shared vision for creating better outcomes for youth caught up in the system and also for the community. That sets her apart for how she can get things done.”
For example, Hardy said Bradford-Grey will determine what the problem is, and bring all the stakeholders to the table, in order to solve the problem.
For her part, Bradford-Grey said her management style is that of a visionary and a cheerleader.
“I am a leader that likes to surround myself with really talented people. My style is really tapping into what people do best,” she said. “I like to talk about things in a positive, proactive way. I never want someone to say what we can’t do. Let’s talk about some things we can do. I like to invite expertise in wherever I find it. Where I see it and recognize it, I invite it in.”
Voters in the state will choose an attorney general on Nov. 5, 2024, during the presidential race. The primary is scheduled for April 23, 2024, but some state officials want to move it earlier to give Pennsylvania a greater voice in the presidential race.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, D., held that office until he resigned to take the governor’s office in January. Shapiro appointed Michelle Henry, his chief deputy, to complete his term but Henry has declined to run for the office.
So far, other Democratic candidates for the race include former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Joe Khan, a former Bucks County solicitor and prosecutor, who lost to District Attorney Larry Krasner in 2017.
A half a dozen Republicans are expected to run.
After a record of more than $30 million spent on Philadelphia’s mayor’s race, Bradford-Grey acknowledged that raising money will be a challenge. She has never run for elected office.
“I am not rich and I don’t have very rich friends, so I am building a coalition of small and large donors all across the country,” Bradford-Grey said. “I do have a lot of great relationships here in Philadelphia and Montgomery County based on the work I’ve done in genuinely caring and having compassion for people. I really have to go to the people. I spend a lot time everyday asking people to join this movement and educating people about why they should get involved.”
