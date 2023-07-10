Former Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, in her quest to become Pennsylvania’s first African-American attorney general, has won key endorsements from a city union, a state senator and a political action committee.
Bradford-Grey’s endorsers include AFSCME District Council 33, which represents 10,000 municipal employees in Philadelphia; state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, D-8th District; and the Collective PAC, the nation’s largest PAC dedicated to electing Black candidates.
“AFSCME District Council 33 is proud to support Keir Bradford-Grey, who has fought for working families her entire career,” said Ernest Garrett, president of the union. “As attorney general, Keir will fight to protect our members’ wages, benefits and job security. I can think of no better person for the job.”
Williams said Keir Bradford-Grey will be a fighter for Pennsylvania.
“From her work as a public defender to her consistent advocacy within our neighborhoods and her diligence as a mother and community leader, I am proud to know Keir and to endorse her campaign for attorney general,” Williams said.
Kevin Olasanoye, national political director for the Collective PAC, said it is shocking that in 2023, Pennsylvania has still never elected a woman of color to statewide executive office.
“Keir is powerfully positioned to change that, and we are eager to support her campaign for attorney general,” Olasanoye said. “Keir has been an unflinching ally for underserved and underrepresented communities, and she will continue to have our backs as attorney general. The Collective PAC is proud to endorse her campaign.”
Currently a partner in the law firm of Montgomery McCracken, Bradford-Grey has gained a reputation as an effective trial lawyer. Much of her career, however, was spent as chief defender in Montgomery County and in Philadelphia, where she managed a staff of more than 500 with an annual budget of $50 million.
Bradford-Grey says that as Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement officer she would not only fight crime such as illegal drug sales, gun trafficking and corporate polluters, but will also be a champion for equal pay for women, women’s reproductive rights and voting rights.
“I am running for attorney general to fight for the same values I’ve championed for decades: fairness, opportunity and justice,” Bradford-Grey said. “As the chief defender in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties, I’ve seen firsthand the issues facing Pennsylvanians, and I am ready to continue the fight.”
As chief defender, Bradford-Grey created 10 community justice hubs in an effort to bring the community into the criminal justice process to work with law enforcement.
“I went out to the communities and built community coalitions, with respect to criminal justice reform or the school-to-prison pipeline,” she said.
In addition, Bradford-Grey worked closely with members of City Council as co-chair of the criminal justice reform committee for the legislative body, said Councilmember Curtis Jones, D-4th District, who worked with her on the committee.
During that time, the committee toured city prisons, he said. Bradford-Grey understands that public safety is not at odds with criminal justice reform, Jones said.
Pennsylvania voters will choose an attorney general on Nov. 5, 2024, during the presidential election. The primary is scheduled for April 23, 2024, but some state officials want to move the date earlier to give Pennsylvania a greater voice in the presidential race.
Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, resigned as state attorney general to take office in January. He appointed Michelle Henry, his chief deputy, to complete his term, but Henry has declined to run for the office.
Other Democratic attorney general candidates are former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and Joe Khan, a former Bucks County solicitor and federal prosecutor who lost the election for city district attorney to Larry Krasner in 2017.
Several Republicans are also expected to run for office.
In the latest mayoral primary in Philadelphia, a record of more than $30 million was spent on the mayor’s race. Bradford-Grey acknowledged that raising money will be a challenge. She has never run for elected office.
Her latest endorsements should help.
“I am not rich and I don’t have very rich friends,” Bradford-Grey said. “So I am building a coalition of large and small donors all acrossthe country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.