Former Chief Defender Keir Bradford-Grey, in her quest to become Pennsylvania’s first African-American attorney general, has won key endorsements from a city union, a state senator and a political action committee.

Bradford-Grey’s endorsers include AFSCME District Council 33, which represents 10,000 municipal employees in Philadelphia; state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, D-8th District; and the Collective PAC, the nation’s largest PAC dedicated to electing Black candidates.

swilliams@phillytrib.com 215-893-5787

