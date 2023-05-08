Residents banged on neighbors' doors after a fire broke out in a Burlington County, New Jersey, apartment complex late Sunday night. It was too late for a boy who died in the fire.
The 12-year-old died and at least six people were taken to area hospitals with injuries after the blaze broke out just before 10:30 p.m. along Adams Drive at the Fox Meadow Apartment Complex in Maple Shade, Maple Shade police said.
