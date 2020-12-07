WILMINGTON, Del. — U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) will serve as co-chair of the inauguration committee for President-elect Joe Biden.
The Wilmington News Journal reporteds that Biden’s transition team made the announcement on Monday.
Blunt Rochester is a longtime friend of the Biden family. She served on the committee that helped choose Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to be Biden’s running mate.
“As our country faces significant challenges," Blunt Rochester said in a statement, "I know this inauguration will reflect President-elect Biden’s profound empathy for others, commitment to uniting the country, and relentless optimism for our future."
The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20, although it will not look like those of years past due to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden has said his staff will work with public health experts while planning the event.
Biden said that it is “highly unlikely” that hundreds of thousands of people will attend the ceremony.
The other co-chairs include U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana. All of these politicians were vocal allies of Biden and had various roles in his campaign.
Last week, the transition team announced that Delaware State University President Tony Allen will serve as chief executive officer of the Presidential Inaugural Committee in a personal capacity. Earlier in his career, Allen worked for Biden as a speechwriter.
Allen will lead the four-member Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) that will organize the activities surrounding the Jan. 20 swearing ceremonies in Washington D.C.
“As the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden alongside Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected Vice President of the United States, will work hard for all Americans and lead us towards our nation’s highest calling – ‘a more perfect union,’” Allen said. “This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe.”
The PIC has a website, http://www.bideninaugural.org, which includes a web store with exclusive inaugural merchandise and collectables. The PIC is also launching its social media presence on Instagram and Twitter under the handle @Inauguration46 where Americans can visit for the latest news and information about the inauguration.
The PIC will work closely with the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) to coordinate all activities surrounding the 59th inaugural ceremonies, prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of COVID-19 while engaging all Americans.
