Several local, state and community leaders are partnering with the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus Foundation to develop a agenda to help solve issues plaguing the state's Black community.
The purpose of the North Star Convention is to discuss systemic issues impacting the Black community throughout Pennsylvania, and create a collective agenda of solutions to present to presidential nominees.
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8 through Oct. 10, there will be a series of forums on topics that have a signiﬁcant impact in the Black community.
The kickoﬀ of the convention and the ﬁrst forum is on gun violence on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and will be hosted by City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
Over the next six weeks, other forums will discuss issues including criminal justice reform, education, economic justice, poverty, education, pay equity, health disparities, COVID-19 and the environment.
The virtual event is free and open to the public. In order to attend the various forums, individuals should go to: www.northstarconvention.com.
People can also obtain information by following @northstarconvention on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or follow the hashtag: #NorthStar2020 on the social media platforms.
"Now more than ever, we as a Black community must come together to demand changes within our neighborhoods, our counties, and our state," the organization said in a statement. "Our voice is stronger and more powerful when we are unified which is why we are inviting all Black citizens, Black-founded organizations, committees, groups to share their ideas and thoughts regarding policies and solutions that should be implemented in order to effectively address issues plaguing our communities."
There are close to 50 speakers who include experts, practitioners, activists, education leaders and elected officials. Some of the speakers participating include: Sen. Anthony H. Williams of Philadelphia and Delaware counties, state Rep. Jake Wheatley from Allegheny County, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia County, Sen. Sharif Street of Philadelphia County, Mayor Ras Baraka from Newark, New Jersey; Mayor Chokwe Lumumba from Jackson, Mississippi; Dr. Ala Stanford of the Black Doctor’s Consortium, Pastor Marshall Mitchell from Salem Baptist Church of Abington, Pennsylvania; Tiffany Garner from the Gifford Law Center on Gun Violence, Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder of Mothers in Charge; state Rep. Summer Lee of Allegheny County, state Rep. Jordan Harris of Philadelphia County, and state Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia and Delaware counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.