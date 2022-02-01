Some clergy members who were a part of a candidates night for the state’s U.S. Senate race at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, said they felt snubbed because Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and none of the invited Republicans attended.
For his part, Fetterman, apologized in a letter to clergy organizers before the event and said his attendance was impossible, because he had to preside over the Pennsylvania Senate on the first day of the 2022 session. According to polls, he is the front runner in the U.S. Senate race.
But Black community members, opponents and the news media posit that Fetterman might not want to answer questions about an incident in 2013, when he chased down a Black person jogging with his truck and held him at gunpoint. Fetterman has said that he heard gun shots, while at home and chased a person down without knowing his race.
But the incident sounds eerily familiar to the Ahmaud Arbery case in Georgia, where a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging was chased down by a truck, shot and killed in 2020. Three white men were convicted last year in that case.
The Rev. Mark Tyler of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Philadelphia said it was a missed opportunity for Fetterman and the Republicans who didn’t show up, because the forum was live-streamed to churches in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
“There were literally thousands of people watching from multiple congregations, around the city, and went back and reviewed the recording later,” Tyler said. “It was a missed opportunity for us because we want to know what the candidates are thinking.”
But Tyler said Fetterman has a bigger problem.
“There are a number of issues that arise from this episode and one of the problems for the Fetterman campaign is that there is already a growing narrative that goes back to the incident that’s been well-documented with him and the Black jogger,” Tyler said. “If there is already suspicion on the part of the community that race may be an issue and he may not be in touch with the community the way he thinks he is, then this only reinforces that by not showing up.”
The other main three candidates all attended, including U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb; state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; and Val Arkoosh, a physician and chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. The event was hosted by Enon’s the Rev. Alyn Waller, friends and clergy of the Philadelphia area. It was moderated by Sharrie Williams of Channel 6 ABC-TV.
Kenyatta said, “Maybe next time Lt. Gov. Fetterman will join us, but at least among the three of us, we will keep having conversations about the future of our commonwealth and our country.
“We are at a crossroads in this nation and what we do next, is for all the marbles,” Kenyatta said. “If you want government to work for working families as bad as I do, we need to elect working people to the senate.”
Lamb said, “I’m a young father, Catholic and a marine and I will put everything I have in this campaign and this job.”
