If House Bill 689, also called Clean Slate 3.0, is passed by the state Senate and signed into law by Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, criminal records would be sealed for thousands of people with low-level, nonviolent drug felony convictions, according to State Rep. Jordan Harris’ office. A previous and similar bill covered misdemeanors only.

“No person should be judged solely by the worst day of their lives — a bad day of bad judgement,” said Harris. “When folks come out it is up to us to do what we can to help them thrive and survive. You would be shocked how many people have felony-records from 20-30 years ago and have legitimately changed their lives.”

