A 2020 graduate of Bensalem High School got the top score on the ACT.
Jonathan Larbi earned a 36 score on the ACT. Fewer than 0.5% of students who take the ACT earn a 36 composite score.
“We’re extremely proud of Jon for his ACT accomplishment,” Bensalem Township School District Superintendent Samuel Lee said. “Jon is a fantastic student and very accomplished athlete, but that’s not the most impressive thing about him; he's just an awesome young man.”
Jonathan, a soccer player and the school's National Honor Society president, said he took the ACT to challenge himself.
“The ACT test gave me something new to focus on and achieve," he said. "I was surprised, but also extremely happy that I received the top score for the test."
The ACT college admissions test is designed to measure what students have learned in school.
"A student who earns a 36 has taken challenging courses and worked hard to master the materials covered," said an ACT spokeswoman.
For the 2019 graduating class, out of 23,855 ACT test-takers in Pennsylvania, only 116 earned a top score and only two of the top scorers were from Philadelphia, the Condition of College and Career Readiness reported. Data for the class of 2020 is not available yet.
Jonathan took a week to prepare for the ACT.
“My parents were so supportive of me taking the ACT test,” Jonathan said. “They stayed on me and made sure I was studying so that I could be fully prepared.”
The test took Jonathan three hours to complete.
Before he took the ACT, Jonathan took the SAT. He said that while that test helped him prepare for the ACT, “the two tests are different from one another.”
“The ACT is more fast-paced and asks you a lot more questions in less time,” Jonathan said. “The math was harder in content. I had to learn how to solve metric problems. The writing and English part was also a little bit less than the SAT.”
Jonathan's test scores, high school grades and extra-curricular activities helped him earn a spot at Princeton University, where he plans to study chemical engineering.
“My dad is a chemical engineer, so he’s been my mentor throughout all these years,” Jonathan said. “I also liked math and chemistry in high school, so it was just a natural fit for me to major in chemical engineering.”
Jonathan's extra-curricular activities included playing soccer for his high school and with various soccer clubs. He wants to continue to play soccer while at Princeton.
The 17-year-old has been playing soccer since he was 5.
He played on Bensalem High's varsity team for three years.
He is also a member of Yardley Makefield Soccer Club. He was named one of 18 recipients of the 2018 Union League of Philadelphia Good Citizenship award, an annual honor granted to high school juniors involved with Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer.
Jonathan has been a member of the Ambassadors Soccer Club, which is a part of the global program, Ambassadors Football.
Last summer, participants from Ambassadors Football programs in Liberia, Netherlands, and Western and Eastern Europe came to the area to coach elementary- and middle-schoolers and Jonathan served as an assistant coach alongside them.
“The program is for less-fortunate kids in our area,” Jonathan said. “We taught them faith through soccer, provided weekly training for them so they became better, and we fed them also. I will definitely continue to be a part of this program in the future.”
