DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A woman repeatedly stabbed her mother during a dispute inside their home, authorities said, leaving the mother in a medically induced coma.
Alexis Wilson, 30, was arrested Sunday at the Downingtown home where the two women live, authorities said. She's charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other counts, and it wasn't known Tuesday if she's retained an attorney.
When police arrived at the home, authorities say the officers found Wilson holding a large knife, but she apparently was not injured. Her mother was found face down in the living room and had suffered at least 10 stab wounds to her neck, back and cheek.
Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the stabbing.
