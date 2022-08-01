The attorney for the family of Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old girl killed last August in Sharon Hill, Pa., criticized borough officials for releasing a heavily redacted report, calling it an "insult to her memory."
Sharon Hill Borough Council released the report late Friday. In September 2021, the council appointed Kelley Hodge and the law firm of Fox-Rothschild LLP, as special counsel to investigate policies and procedures after Fanta’s shooting death at the Academy Park High School football game last August, said Council Solicitor Courtney Richardson, in a statement
In June, Hodge and her team concluded a nine-month investigation. In its report, authors cited attorney-client privilege for the redactions.
According to a statement released Richardson, the investigation focused on Sharon Hill Police Department’s policies and procedures and its use of force training requirements, in order to assess and advise on their content and application. Hodge and her team also reviewed “best practices” of community policing.
The goal of the report is to “provide measurable information that can guide future planning, training and resources allocation,” Richardson said, with the goal of preventing something like this from reoccurring, according to statement from the council. It also acknowledged the possibility of legal action.
Bruce L. Castor Jr., the attorney representing the Bility family, called the report “completely unacceptable,” and said the family and legal team will have more to say once they have time study it.
“That Sharon Hill Borough officials chose to hide from the public those portions detrimental to itself and the conduct of its officials in the training and supervision of its police department, speaks loudly to Sharon Hill’s knowledge of its guilt in connection with Fanta’s death,” Castor said in a statement. “The government of Sharon Hill exists to protect and serve the public, but its officials think it exists to serve them.”
Castor described the redactions as “shameful and outrageous,” and said they demonstrate that borough officials are "not interested in providing the truth to the public as a beginning point to heal the community."
In January 2022, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, announced the arrests of Sharon Hill Police Officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith. At the time, Stollsteimer said, each would be each charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment, for their actions on Aug. 27, 2021, at Academy Park High School stadium, when Fanta Bility was killed.
According the district attorney’s office, the tragic incident started with gun shots on the 900 block of Coates Street in Sharon Hill, after a verbal altercation between a 16-year-old Sharon Hill boy and Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale.
The gunfire included two shots in the direction of the police officers, the district attorney’s office said. The officers were monitoring the crowd leaving the stadium after that night’s football game. They discharged their service weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field.
The investigation by Stollsteimer’s office has concluded that the shots from one of the officers allegedly killed Fanta, and wounded three others who were passengers in a car traveling nearby.
After being arraigned in January, all three officers, Devaney, 41; Smith, 34 and Dolan, 25, have been out awaiting trial, in lieu of $500,000 unsecured bail.
The position of the union representing the officers, the Delaware County FOP Lodge 27, is that the shooting was a tragic accident that took place while the officers were doing their jobs.
“The FOP continues to support these fine officers and will provide a vigorous defense against these allegations,” said Joseph Fitzgerald, president of FOP Lodge 27, at the time.
In January, Stollsteimer withdrew murder charges against Strand and the teenager that were originally filed last year.
Meanwhile, Strand pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, Strand will serve two to five years in state prison and remain under court supervision until 2030. But the other teen is still facing serious charges, including attempted murder.
