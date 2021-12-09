First responders are on the scene of a crash involving a SEPTA trolley and a CSX freight train in Delaware County.
SEPTA has confirmed there were approximately 20 passengers on board the trolley during the crash. At least four were hurt and taken to the hospital. The SEPTA trolley operator is among the injured.
A spokesperson said SEPTA doesn’t anticipate any of the injuries to be life-threatening.
“There was a collision. We’re not sure who struck who, but there are some injuries, but I don’t think any of them are life-threatening,” said spokesman John Golden.
The crash happened Thursday morning at about 8 a.m. at 6th Street in Darby. The trolley was headed from the Darby Transportation Center to the 13th Street Trolley Station.
Images from the scene show the trolley appears to have front-end damage.
SEPTA is not yet able to confirm what caused the collision.
SEPTA says riders should expect delays in the area. Shuttle buses are operating in both directions between Darby Loop and Island and Woodland due to the accident.
