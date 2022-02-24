Now that an arrest has been made in the death of a Lincoln University coed, the school’s President Brenda A. Allen, said she is focused on providing grief counseling and emotional support to students and trying to understand how this tragedy might have been prevented.
On Thursday, Chester County District Attorney Deborah Ryan and Lincoln University Police Chief Marc R. Partee, announced that Nydira Smith, 39, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jawine Evans, who was stabbed Feb. 16th on campus. She is also charged with a number of offenses including aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime in the stabbing of two other students, Eric Dickerson and Clifton Walker, who are both 22. They were treated at Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Del., and released.
“Right now we are trying to provide as much emotional support as we can. As soon as this happened, we reached out to our network of clergy, some are adjunct professors on campus,” Allen said. “This young man was murdered and it was tragic and it happened on our campus, so we have to deal with it and try to understand how we can learn from it going forward. We know that this grief piece is going to be ongoing, dealing with the aftermath of something like that especially at their age.”
For example, the university designated last Monday as a mental health day and acceded to some student requests to bring service animals on campus, so they could interact with them. Lincoln has its own counseling but also brought more mental health professionals on campus to provide support.
“There are just other things that this incident has raised for us,” Allen said. “We are interested in hearing from students, parents, alumni and faculty on how we can do things differently. It’s the responsibility of all of us to bring something to the security of our campus.”
According to Allen, the school will hire a firm to do focus groups on campus and off.
“This will start immediately,” she said.
Funeral services for Evans, an avid basketball player who stood 6-foot-plus, will be held Friday at the Met, at 858 N. Broad St. The viewing will be held 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., with funeral services starting immediately afterwards.
“My husband and I are devastated over the loss of our beloved son, Jawine,” Beverly Evans, Jawine’s mother, said in a prepared statement. “We though he would be safe on the campus of Lincoln University, and never dreamed such a terrible thing could happen there. We’re stunned at the lax university security.”
According to a criminal complaint from Chester County Detective’s office, Smith, whose brother attends the university, traveled by car to the campus with a kitchen knife, gained access to campus by presenting her identification to security and gained admittance by saying she was there to see a family member. She then inserted herself into a dispute between two groups of students and attacked three students with the weapon. The attack was caught on video.
A search warrant for Smith’s car and home yield incriminating evidence including bloody clothing, blood in her glove compartment, a missing knife from her kitchen and medical documents for her that showed that she was treated at Chestnut Hill Hospital on Feb. 17th, for lacerations on her hand and received stitches.
In addition, Lincoln University security footage recorded Smith’s car license plate and traced it to Smith’s home and a call to a Lincoln dorm room on Feb. 16 was also traced to her telephone.
Meanwhile, Allen, Lincoln’s president, said murder on any college campus is extremely rare, and the school is no exception. Lincoln had a complete security review in 2018, she said, but will have a take a look at how things can be done differently. In the past five years, crime is down at Lincoln, she said.
“Up to this point, we have always considered family as an extended part of our community,” Allen said. “Whether we should, that raises some questions. Some of those things we have to review.”
Allen, who was worked at several colleges, said all college campuses have challenges with partying, underage drinking, drugs and hazing. “That people would take this instant to make this characteristic of Lincoln, defies the data,” Allen said. “We are so much more.”
A historically Black college, Lincoln is about 90 miles from Philadelphia. Some of its well-known alumni include the late Thurgood Marshall, Jr., prominent civil rights attorney and first Black man to sit of the U.S. Supreme Court; the late Langston Hughes, noted Black author; and Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.
