Adnan Syed

Adnan Syed was released after his murder conviction was overturned, but this week the convictions against him were reinstated after a court said the judge in the case violated the rights of the victim's family. (Lloyd Fox/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

 Baltimore Sun

A Maryland appellate court has denied Adnan Syed's motion to reconsider the reinstatement of his murder conviction Tuesday, according to a court order signed by Chief Judge Gregory Wells.

The brief order states it denied the motion "based on an argument not previously raised."

CNN 

