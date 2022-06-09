FILE - Shoppers browse for Fourth of July fireworks at the Keystone Fireworks, a tent set up a furniture store parking lot, in Lancaster, Pa., on June 30, 2020. Pennsylvania state lawmakers voted 160 to 38 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to propose new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The legislation would restrict their use to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during July 2-4 and Dec. 31, when they could be used until 1 a.m (Todd Berkey/The Tribune-Democrat via AP, File)