A 73-year-old man became Allentown’s first reported heat-related death Thursday, during what continues to be a prolonged heat wave affecting the region.
The man died in his home from complications of insulin-dependent diabetes and hyperthermia, which is an abnormally high body temperature, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office announced.
He “suffered from excessive heat exposure, complicated by underlying medical conditions,” according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at 4:12 p.m.
Thursday was the hottest day thus far this week, punctuated by oppressive humidity. The “feels-like” temperature in Allentown around 4 p.m. Thursday was 96 degrees, according to the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team.
