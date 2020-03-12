Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering what he calls “proactive” social-distancing measures in an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus across Pennsylvania.
The bulk of the efforts are focused in Montgomery County, which the governor called the “epicenter” of the infection in Pennsylvania. Thirteen of the commonwealth’s 22 suspected cases have been diagnosed there.
The state count increased by one Thursday afternoon, with the presumed diagnosis of a new coronavirus case in Pike County.
Starting Friday, March 13, all schools, gyms, sporting events and entertainment venues like movie theaters in Montgomery County have been ordered to close. The Ardmore Amtrak station will also shut down for two weeks.
All other mass-transit facilities in the state have been ordered to stay open, along with infrastructure deemed critical, like pharmacies, hospitals, grocery stores and gas stations.
The governor is also urging the cancellation of all events larger than 250 people statewide. He said nonessential, out-of-state, and international travel should also be curtailed.
Asked why he’s focusing so heavily on Montgomery County, Wolf said the response is a “work in progress” intended not to shut Pennsylvania down, but to keep people safe.
The whole point, he said, is to “stop drifting to where we’re drifting.”
“We have been in a containment phase, we have been tracking positives … and that has bought us valuable time,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “But we are anticipating community spread … and thus we are taking these proactive steps.”
Levine said the commonwealth’s strategy is now shifting to “mitigation.”
Along with Montgomery County’s 13 cases — four of which were announced Thursday morning — and the new Pike County case, Bucks and Monroe counties each have two presumed coronavirus diagnoses, and Delaware, Northampton, Philadelphia and Wayne counties all have one case.
Levels of alarm have risen along with presumed positive cases, and now schools, state and local governments, sports teams, railroad companies and many other organizations are taking significant detours from their usual operations.
Philadelphia’s City Council said that while it’s not ending session, it made several changes designed to let members keep their distance from one another. Caucus will be held in the larger council chambers, and every other seat in the public seating area will be blocked off to promote “social distancing.”
Councilmembers are bringing fewer staffers to sessions so that the room is less crowded, presentations will be curtailed and speakers will be required to stand 3 feet from microphones.
There have been fewer changes at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. All 252 House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to resume session on Monday as usual, despite protests from some members.
Privately owned public spaces are making adjustments, too.
The Wells Fargo Center, for one, is rescheduling all its Thursday events and performing “extensive cleaning and sanitization.” It’s having employees deemed nonessential work from home in the meantime.
The center said any tickets for postponed events will be honored for a later date or refunded.
With its ridership plunging thanks to concerns about infection, Amtrak is making changes to its Northeast Corridor train service.
Three regular trains between New York and Washington, D.C., are suspended — the 2401, 2402 and 2403. All make stops in Philadelphia. Amtrak said there isn’t enough demand to keep the routes running.
Amtrak also said it’s waiving fees for customers who change reservations before April 30.
Politico and Business Insider have reported that in a leaked memo Amtrak officials painted a more dire picture, predicting that it will lose hundreds of millions of dollars. The memo reportedly said bookings are down 50% and cancellations are up 300%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.