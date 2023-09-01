Anti-Abortion Centers-Pennsylvania

FILE - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. After nearly 30 years, Shapiro plans to end a contract with an anti-abortion counseling organization that paved the way for others like it nationally, as similar centers gain increased attention since the overturning of Roe v. Wade (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa.— For nearly 30 years, Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Pennsylvania have approved millions of taxpayer dollars for an anti-abortion program. Now the state's new governor plans to end the contract as the organization that distributes those funds and other groups like it gain attention since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Pennsylvania plans to end on Dec. 31 its longstanding contract with the nonprofit Real Alternatives, the first organization in the nation to secure significant state and federal subsidies to support anti-abortion counseling centers. Under the program, Real Alternatives distributed the state and federal funds to dozens of Pennsylvania centers, including Catholic Charities, anti-abortion counseling centers and maternity homes, which provide support and housing for pregnant women.

