Delaware highway

Traffic on a highway in Delaware. (State of Delaware)

Drivers in Delaware will face stricter punishments for speeding and reckless driving under legislation signed into law last week by Gov. John Carney. The more stringent penalties and other highway safety legislation follow several years of rising fatalities on state highways.

“We’ve got a real highway safety problem up there, if you haven’t noticed. Just go out and drive on any of the roads up and down our state,” Carney said. “This package comes at a really important time as the fatalities on our state highway highways have hit an all-time high, sadly.”

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.